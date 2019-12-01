Play

Tartt (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Tartt suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for Marcell Harris to see an uptick in snaps at the strong safety position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories