Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt sported a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, per Wagoner. He's dealing with a rib injury that forced him to sit out the final four games of the regular season and was aggravated during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The starting strong safety will have a week and a half to improve his health leading up to the Super Bowl against Kansas City.

