49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Limited as expected Thursday
Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Tartt sported a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, per Wagoner. He's dealing with a rib injury that forced him to sit out the final four games of the regular season and was aggravated during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The starting strong safety will have a week and a half to improve his health leading up to the Super Bowl against Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...