Tartt (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers' starting strong safety, Tartt's Week 2 seems to be battling through a shoulder injury of undisclosed severity. It remains to be seen whether Tartt will suit up against the Lions on Sunday, but if the 25-year-old misses any time expect Antone Exum to play in his stead.

