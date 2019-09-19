Play

Tartt (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt's limited participation Thursday is an upgrade from his non-participation in Wednesday's practice. The upgrade in status bodes well for whether the 27-year-old will play Sunday against Pittsburgh. If Tartt can't play, however, Antone Exum would be next in line to see work at strong safety.

