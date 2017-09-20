49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Limited Tuesday
Tartt (neck) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Although the 49ers did not practice Monday, Tartt was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report, so his limited status Tuesday is a move in the right direction. His status will become more clear once Wednesday's practice report is released.
More News
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable for Thursday's contest•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Starts at free safety•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Day-to-day with rib issue•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Suffers rib injury Monday•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Leads team with 12 tackles Sunday•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...