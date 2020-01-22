Play

Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tartt aggravated his rib injury during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay. The starting safety missed the final four games of the regular-season due to the issue, but he managed to return for the 49ers' last two playoff games and handle 100 percent of defensive snaps. Expect Tartt to do everything in his power to make himself available for the Super Bowl.

