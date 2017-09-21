49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Listed as questionable
Tartt (neck) was again limited at practice Wednesday, and has been officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.
With starting strong safety Eric Reid already ruled out of the contest, expect Tartt to give it a go Thursday if at all possible. Should he ultimately be unable to take the field, look for Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert to see a much heavier workload than normal.
