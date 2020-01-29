Play

Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Tartt aggravated his existing rib injury during the NFC championship but still managed to play every defensive snap. Since then, he's logged four straight limited practice sessions, but it seems unlikely this hampers him from playing in Super Bowl 54. It's worth keeping tabs on Tartt's progress throughout the week, however, as he was the Niners' leading tackler (eight) against the Packers.

