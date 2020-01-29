49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Logs limited session
Tartt (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Tartt aggravated his existing rib injury during the NFC championship but still managed to play every defensive snap. Since then, he's logged four straight limited practice sessions, but it seems unlikely this hampers him from playing in Super Bowl 54. It's worth keeping tabs on Tartt's progress throughout the week, however, as he was the Niners' leading tackler (eight) against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...