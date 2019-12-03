Tartt sustained a fractured rib during Sunday's loss to the Ravens and is considered day-to-day, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Tartt has yet to be ruled out for Week 14 at New Orleans, and his availability is likely to come down to pain tolerance. The 27-year-old's practice participation later this week should provide a better idea of his chances to play. Marcell Harris will likely start at strong safety should Tartt be unable to suit up.