Tartt (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt hasn't practiced since suffering a fractured rib in Week 13's loss to the Ravens, and he's trending toward missing a third straight game if he can't return to the practice field. Marcell Harris is expected to start at strong safety again if Tartt can't go.

