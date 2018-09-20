49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Not practicing again
Tartt (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
Tartt has not yet practiced leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs. The starting strong safety continues to nurse a shoulder stinger, and should be considered questionable for Week 3. Antone Exum would get the start at strong safety if Tartt were sidelined for any amount of time.
