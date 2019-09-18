49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Not practicing
Tartt (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As of now, the 49ers are considering Tartt day-to-day with the toe injury. The details surrounding the injury still are not clear, but it isn't a good sign that the defensive back is being held out of practice Wednesday.
