Tartt (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As of now, the 49ers are considering Tartt day-to-day with the toe injury. The details surrounding the injury still are not clear, but it isn't a good sign that the defensive back is being held out of practice Wednesday.

