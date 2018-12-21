Tartt (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tartt missed the last two games after aggravating his shoulder injury, and now lands on season-ending injured reserve. In Tartt's absence, expect D.J. Reed and Antone Exum to both continue receiving increased defensive roles.

