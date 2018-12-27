Tartt (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Tartt missed the previous three games with the shoulder issue that has bothered him for a good chunk of the season. The 26-year-old finishes 2018 with 42 tackles (32 solo) and one interception in eight games. Marcell Harris and D.J. Reed should continue to work as the 49ers' starting safety tandem in Sunday's season finale against the Rams.

