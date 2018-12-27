Tartt (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Tartt missed the previous three games with the shoulder issue that has bothered him for a good chunk of the season. The 26-year-old finishes 2018 with 42 tackles (32 solo) and one interception in eight games, while Marcell Harris and D.J. Reed should continue to start at safety for the 49ers.