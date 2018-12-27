Tartt (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Tartt missed the previous three games with the shoulder issue that has bothered him for a good chunk of the season. The 26-year-old finishes 2018 with 42 tackles (32 solo) and one interception in eight games, while Marcell Harris and D.J. Reed should continue to start at safety for the 49ers.

More News
Our Latest Stories