49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Plays 12 games in 2019
Tartt recorded 48 tackles (34 solo), two passes defended, half of a sack and a forced fumble over 12 regular season games.
Tartt wasn't able to post gaudy tackle totals due in large part to the 49ers' dominant front seven not allowing many players to get to its secondary. The oft-injured safety still hasn't been able to suit up for 16 games in any of his five seasons as a pro, but he did return to double-digit contests for the first time since 2017. Tartt will enter the final year of his current contract next season, and he should begin the campaign as the starting strong safety barring a big trade of free agent acquisition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position...
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...
-
Sleepers 1.0: High on Burrow
Only Matthew Stafford breaks the mold in our annual pre-NFL Draft rendition of Sleepers 1.0...