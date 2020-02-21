Play

Tartt recorded 48 tackles (34 solo), two passes defended, half of a sack and a forced fumble over 12 regular season games.

Tartt wasn't able to post gaudy tackle totals due in large part to the 49ers' dominant front seven not allowing many players to get to its secondary. The oft-injured safety still hasn't been able to suit up for 16 games in any of his five seasons as a pro, but he did return to double-digit contests for the first time since 2017. Tartt will enter the final year of his current contract next season, and he should begin the campaign as the starting strong safety barring a big trade of free agent acquisition.

More News
Our Latest Stories