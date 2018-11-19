Tartt (shoulder) is practicing Monday and looks "ready to return," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tartt has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering shoulder injury, but appears to have made real progress in his recovery during the 49ers' bye. The release of Wednesday's first practice report of the week should shed some light on Tartt's chances of retaking the field against the Buccaneers on Sunday.