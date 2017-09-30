Tartt (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tartt was cleared for football activities earlier in the week after he suffered a concussion in Week 3. While he is presumably more on the probable side of his questionable designation, his status will not be determined until closer to game-time on Sunday. Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert would seemingly see increased roles should Tartt get ruled out.