49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable for Sunday
Tartt (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Tartt was cleared for football activities earlier in the week after he suffered a concussion in Week 3. While he is presumably more on the probable side of his questionable designation, his status will not be determined until closer to game-time on Sunday. Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert would seemingly see increased roles should Tartt get ruled out.
