49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable for Thursday's contest
Tartt (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Tartt would have likely been held out Monday if the team had practiced. With Eric Reid (knee) already ruled out, Tartt is the clear-cut guy to fill in at the starting safety slot if he's healthy enough to give it a go. The short week doesn't do him any favors, so we'll have to wait and see how he holds up as Thursday approaches.
