Tartt (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt's workload gradually increased during practice this week, but his status for Sunday is still not set in stone. Expect Tartt to be a game-time call this weekend, with Antone Exum likely filling in at strong safety should Tartt be ruled out.

