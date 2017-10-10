49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Racks up seven tackles
Tartt collected seven tackles (three solo) and half a sack in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
The athletic safety continues to start in place of the injured Eric Reid (knee), producing 33 tackles and an interception through five games. The latter has yet to return to practice -- and until he is officially cleared to play, Tartt should remain relevant in IDP formats.
