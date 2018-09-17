Tartt left Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Tartt was cleared for action after nursing a shoulder injury during practice this week, but it appears that his exit is related to the same issue. The 26-year-old safety recorded five tackles (three solo) prior to exiting. Antone Exum would presumably start at strong safety next week if Tartt is unable to suit up against the Chiefs.

