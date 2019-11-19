Play

Tartt registered three solo tackles and recovered a fumble during Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

Tartt's second fumble recovery came on a play that was reviewed by the Replay Official, but the ruling on the field was ultimately upheld. Tartt has amassed 41 tackles through 10 games, and he's also limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 30.8 completion percentage on balls thrown his way.

