49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Remains starting strong safety Sunday
Tartt started at strong safety in Sunday's loss the Cowboys and recorded six tackles (five solo) while playing all 75 defensive snaps.
Upon the return of veteran safety Eric Reid from a knee injury, Tartt was expected to return to his reserve role in the secondary, but it was Reid who was on the bench to start the game as Tartt went on to play every defensive snap. It looks like Tartt will continue to play the role of an every-down player on defense moving forward.
More News
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Racks up seven tackles•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Active for Sunday's game•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Cleared for football activities•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Suffers concussion Thursday•
-
49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Active Thursday night•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...