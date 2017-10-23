Tartt started at strong safety in Sunday's loss the Cowboys and recorded six tackles (five solo) while playing all 75 defensive snaps.

Upon the return of veteran safety Eric Reid from a knee injury, Tartt was expected to return to his reserve role in the secondary, but it was Reid who was on the bench to start the game as Tartt went on to play every defensive snap. It looks like Tartt will continue to play the role of an every-down player on defense moving forward.