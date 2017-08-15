49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Returns to practice
Tartt (ribs) returned to practice in full capacity Monday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 49ers had been bringing Tartt along slowly after he suffered a rib injury early in camp, but the club finally took the reigns off of their athletic safety Monday. The 25-year-old lined up at strong safety with the second-unit defense. Tartt's physical style and lackluster coverage skills leave him better suited to play strong safety, but he could fill in at free safety if Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is unable to return prior to the start of the regular season.
