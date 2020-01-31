49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Sheds injury tag
Tartt (ribs) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Tartt had been limited in practice since aggravating his rib injury during the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, but Friday's unrestricted session dissuades any lingering questions about his availability for Super Bowl LIV. The 27-year-old normally handles an every-down role in San Francisco's secondary, but it remains to be seen whether he'll operate under a snap count Sunday.
