Tartt (forearm) signed a two-year contract extension Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tartt is now under contract through the 2020 season. The 2015 second-rounder emerged as the starting strong safety last year and currently seems to be the favorite to open the 2018 season in the same role. While it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from a fractured forearm, there doesn't seem to be any concern over Tartt's availability for training camp this summer.