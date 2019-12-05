Play

Tartt (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Tartt continues to deal with a broken rib, and he couldn't get on the field to start the week. Whether the 27-year-old safety can play Sunday against the Saints will likely depend on his pain tolerance. If he can't go, Marcell Harris is expected to start at safety.

