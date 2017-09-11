49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Starts at free safety
Tartt got the start at free safety in place of the injured Jimmie Ward (hamstring) on Sunday, finishing with seven tackles (all solo) and an interception against Carolina.
In addition to leading the 49ers in stops, Tartt made an incredible one-handed interception at the goal line. While he managed to fill up the stat sheet, the 25-year-old struggled in coverage, notably failing to cover his zone on a 50-yard touchdown connection between Cam Newton and Russell Shepard. It is unclear when Ward will return from his nagging hamstring injury, so Tartt could be in line for another start against the Seahawks next Sunday.
