49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Status for Sunday uncertain
Tartt (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Tartt originally sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Lions and was inactive for last Sunday's game against the Chiefs. San Francisco doesn't think Tartt's injury is long term, but his absence from practice suggests he's trending in the wrong direction for Week 4. If Tartt misses his second consecutive game, it will be Antone Exum and Tyvis Powell taking snaps at the safety position.
