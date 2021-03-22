Tartt (toe) is re-signing with San Francisco on a one-year contract, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers' regular starting strong safety will return on what looks like a 'prove-it' deal. Tartt said that he's feeling better after undergoing season-ending turf toe surgery back in November, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, so he could be healthy for the tentative start of offseason workouts. Of course, his bigger challenge will be keeping the injury bug at bay during the season. Though reliable when on the field, Tartt has missed a combined 28 games over the last four years.