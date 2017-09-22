49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Suffers concussion Thursday
Tartt suffered a concussion Thursday against the Rams and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Tartt will have to pass concussion protocol testing before returning to football activities. With Eric Reid (knee) already sidelined, expect Lorenzo Jerome to finish the contest at strong safety.
