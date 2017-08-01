49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Suffers rib injury Monday
Tartt (ribs) left Monday's practice after suffering an apparent injury to the left side of his ribs, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Shortly after losing safeties Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and Eric Reid (ankle), the 49ers saw their third safety go down to injury in the past week. The severity of Tartt's injury is unknown, but head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that the team may have to bring in replacements from outside of the organization while their top safeties recover.
