49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Suffers shoulder injury
Tartt exited Sunday's game after suffering a shoulder stinger, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Tartt missed the two games prior to Sunday's tilt due to a shoulder injury and it's unclear if he injured the same shoulder once again. He should be considered questionable for the time being, with his practice status later in the week providing a clearer picture of his ability play in Week 13 against the Seahawks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...