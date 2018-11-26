Tartt exited Sunday's game after suffering a shoulder stinger, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tartt missed the two games prior to Sunday's tilt due to a shoulder injury and it's unclear if he injured the same shoulder once again. He should be considered questionable for the time being, with his practice status later in the week providing a clearer picture of his ability play in Week 13 against the Seahawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories