Tartt (ribs) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt has missed the past three games while tending to a broken rib, and as evidenced by this news, appears to be on track for another absence. Should the 27-year-old miss Week 17's showdown, Marcell Harris has been filling in at the strong safety position and should be expected to continue to do so.

