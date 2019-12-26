Play

Tartt (ribs) will return to his starting role once cleared to play, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tartt has missed three games with a broken rib but has been working his way back with two limited practices this week. In the meantime, Marcell Harris has been filling in.

