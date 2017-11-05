49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Will not return Sunday
Tartt (wrist) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tartt was initially designated questionable to return after suffering the injury in the first half. Eric Reid is the most likely candidate to step in at strong safety.
