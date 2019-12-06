Play

Tartt (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Tartt is nursing a broken rib, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. Marcell Harris is the favorite to start at strong safety as long as Tartt remains sidelined.

