The 49ers signed Brown on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
And Brown's tour of the NFC West continues. After spending the first five years of his career with the Cardinals, he was a depth wideout in Seattle the past two seasons. He joins a banged-up San Francisco receiving corps, with Deebo Samuel (foot) and Richie James (wrist) on the reserve/non-football injury list and Jalen Hurd awaiting word on whether he tore his ACL. For his career, Brown has averaged more than two targets per game in just two seasons, but his receptions have gone for a 13.5-YPC clip.