The 49ers selected Kingston in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 215th overall.

Kingston was a longtime fixture on the left side of the Washington State offensive line before transferring to USC for his sixth season of college football in 2023. He started 11 games for the Trojans, splitting time between right guard and right tackle. His 6-foot-4, 306-pound frame with shorter arms will make guard his eventual destination at the next level. Kingston is a seasoned player with a lot of football under his belt and some tools to go with that experience.