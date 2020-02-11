49ers' Jaryd Jones-Smith: Latches on with 49ers
Jones-Smith signed a contract with San Francisco on Monday.
Jones-Smith finished the 2019 season as part of San Francisco's practice squad, and he'll now receive an opportunity to win a roster spot following Monday's signing.
