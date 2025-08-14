Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday that Pinnock is working through a heel injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pinnock played 11 defensive snaps during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Broncos this past Saturday and finished with one solo tackle. He's been limited to individual drills over the past week, and the 49ers may play things safe by holding the fifth-year safety out of Saturday's exhibition contest against the Raiders. Siran Neal, Derrick Canteen and Jaylen Mahoney are poised to see a significant number of defensive snaps at safety due to injuries to Pinnock and several other players in San Francisco's secondary.