Pinnock is slated to sign a one-year contract with the 49ers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Pinnock started in all 16 regular-season games he played in 2024 and finished with 85 tackles (50 solo), including a career-high 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense. The 2021 fifth-round pick will use offseason programs and training camp to compete against Malik Mustapha (knee) and Ji'Ayir Brown for a starting spot at safety.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Finishes season with 85 stops•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Reaches double-digit stops Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Secures eight stops Sunday•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Past abdomen issue•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Sitting out Germany game•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Questionable for Week 10•