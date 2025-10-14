Pinnock played two snaps on special teams and none on defense in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Pinnock had played every defensive snap for the 49ers, accruing 17 tackles along the way. The 49ers opted to shake up their defensive backfield for Week 6, however, with Pinnock falling out of the mix entirely while Ji'Ayir Brown moved into a full-time role alongside rookie Marques Sigle, who split snaps with Malik Mustapha at the other safety spot. Pinnock thus appears to be the 49ers' No. 4 safety at the moment, making him unlikely to receive meaningful playing time unless one or two of Brown, Sigle and Mustapha is out with an injury.