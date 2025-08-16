Pinnock (heel) will not play against Las Vegas on Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pinnock was limited in practice this past week while working through a heel injury, and he'll be in street clothes Saturday to avoid aggravating the issue. Siran Neal and Derrick Canteen should see a heavy dose of snaps at safety due to the absences of Pinnock and Malik Mustapha (knee).