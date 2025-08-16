49ers' Jason Pinnock: Sidelined Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pinnock (heel) will not play against Las Vegas on Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pinnock was limited in practice this past week while working through a heel injury, and he'll be in street clothes Saturday to avoid aggravating the issue. Siran Neal and Derrick Canteen should see a heavy dose of snaps at safety due to the absences of Pinnock and Malik Mustapha (knee).
