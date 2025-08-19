default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pinnock (heel) was limited to individual drills during Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pinnock sat out the 49ers' second preseason game Saturday due to a lingering heel injury, and it's still bothering him ahead of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Chargers. As long as he remains sidelined during team drills, rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle figures to see increased activity.

More News