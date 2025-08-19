Pinnock (heel) was limited to individual drills during Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pinnock sat out the 49ers' second preseason game Saturday due to a lingering heel injury, and it's still bothering him ahead of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Chargers. As long as he remains sidelined during team drills, rookie fifth-rounder Marques Sigle figures to see increased activity.