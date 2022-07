Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he hopes Verrett (knee) can return during training camp and be ready for Week 1, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Given the typical timetable for return from an ACL tear, it's not unrealistic to expect that Verrett returns before this regular season begins. There's no reason for San Francisco to rush his recovery though, as the Niners gave themselves some wiggle room on the boundaries by adding Charvarius Ward this offseason.