49ers' Jason Verrett: Fully cleared
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Verrett (Achilles) has been fully cleared and will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job opposite Richard Sherman, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Verrett originally sustained the torn Achilles in late July of 2018. Despite the injury, San Francisco signed the 28-year-old to a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March. Verrett has had a hard time remaining healthy over his four-year career, as he's appeared in only 25 games over that span. The former Charger's competition for the right cornerback job comes in the form of Ahkello Witherspoon, who's logged 69 tackles (58 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions over the last two seasons.
