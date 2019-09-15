Verrett (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati.

Verrett was battling an ankle injury earlier in the week, but his absence from Week 2 is reportedly not related to injury. The 2014 first-round pick was unable to play in Week 1, and in his stead, it will be Ahkello Witherspoon who gets the start at one of the cornerback positions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories