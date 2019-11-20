Verrett (knee) remains on injured reserve but hopes to return to the practice field by Week 14, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verrett has been out since Week 3 but could return before season's end, provided the 28-year-old cornerback is able to make a full recovery. According to Maiocco, the 49ers hope to have Verrett back at practice in a few weeks, at which time the team will assess whether it's realistic to expect him to feature in a game this season.